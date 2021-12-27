Rail network problems hit bus and Metro services in Sunderland and South Tyneside

Metro services are suspended on the Sunderland line

There are currently no Metros operating on the Sunderland line, with services suspended between Pelaw and South Hylton.

Metro has said that the suspension is reportedly the result of a problem with the signalling system.

The service Tweeted shortly after 9am: “We currently have no trains operating between Pelaw - South Hylton in both directions.

“We suspect that the issue is to do with a signalling fault as all signals are at red, but have not had this confirmed by Network Rail.

“As soon as we have any further information, we will update.

“Sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Metro tickets are being accepted on Go North East services 9, 20, 26, 27, 35, and 56 and Stagecoach 10, 11 and 20

Bus operators have also been hit by the problems, with roads blocked by level crossing gates and signals.

Stagecoach North East Tweeted: “Service 30 is unable to serve stops on Whitburn Road and Station Road, East Boldon due to the level crossings being in the lowered position.

"Service is diverting via A1018 Shields Road and A184 Newcastle Road.”

And Go North East said: “We're sorry but due to multiple level crossing failures in Boldon and East Boldon, service 5 and 50 are currently unable to serve stops at Benton Road and Galsworthy Road.

“Please catch your bus from Whiteleas or New Road, junction with Boker Lane.”

