A stretch of the A1 has now been cleared after a crash closed all lanes on the northbound carriageway.

Drivers were warned earlier this morning after a two-vehicle collision on the A1 northbound just before the J66 A167 turnoff at the Angel of the North.

Traffic on the A1 southbound from junction 69 Dunston was said to be tailing back due to the incident.

North East Live Traffic has now reported the road has been cleared, but there are still residual queues in the area.