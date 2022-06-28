The incident is reported to be due to an accident at a level crossing which is preventing services between Sunderland and South Tyneside from running.

Part of the rail tracks are used by Northern Rail who are also reporting disruption to their services.

A statement posted in their social media site said: “Due to a road accident at a level crossing between Sunderland and Newcastle all lines are blocked. Train services running through these stations will be cancelled or delayed.”

National Rail also posted: “A road accident at a level crossing between Newcastle and Sunderland is causing disruption to journeys between these stations. As a result, trains may be cancelled, delayed by up to 35 minutes or diverted via Darlington.”

Nexus first alerted travellers to potential disruption by announcing there would be no services between Pelaw, Brockley Whins and Sunderland due to a “police incident”, before later confirming there were delays “system wide caused by a road traffic accident”.

The latest Nexus social media post said: “Police are attempting to move a car from the crossing now, we hope to have the service running soon.”