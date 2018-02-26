Roadworks Round-up: The projects which could cause you hold-ups in the South Tyneside area on Tuesday February 27

The roadworks due to be taking place on Tuesday which could cause you hold-ups:

Blackett Street/Western Road, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for major gas mains replacement works, until May 11.

Leam Lane, Hebburn: Southbound lane closures, bridge inspection works, March 11 to 13.

Campbell Park Road, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals, bridge inspection, until March 16, 11pm to 7am.

Hedworth Lane, Jarrow: Temporary traffic lights, bridge inspection, March 3, 11pm to 7am.

Follingsby Lane, Hylton Grove: Road closure, bridge works, until March 4.

Cornwallis Street, South Shields: Road closure, manhole repairs and survey, March 4.

Western Approach / Jarrow Road / Newcastle Road Junction, South Shields: Lane closures, major highway improvements, until March 28, weekdays, 9am-4pm.

Jarrow Road, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals, tree felling works, until March 2, 9am to 4pm.

Victoria Road West, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals, gas service connection, until February 28.

Sunderland Road, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals, gas mains replacement, March 26 to April 6.

Leam Lane, Hebburn: Southbound and northbound lane closures, Sunday, March 4 only.

Whiteleas Way, South Shields: Northbound lane closures, no access northbound for carriageway patching, Sunday, March 4 only, 8am-6pm.

Finchale Road, Hebburn: Road closure for carriageway patching, until March 4, 8am-6pm.

Mile End Road, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals, drainage survey, today, February 27 only, 9.30am-12pm.

John Reid Road/King George Road, South Shields: Lane closures for investigatory trial holes, February 28 to March 2.

Campbell Park Road: Lane closure for carriageway patching, until March 16.