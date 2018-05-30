Roadworks round-up: Where you may see delays in the South Tyneside area on Thursday, May 31

Here’s a list of roadworks which you might face across South Tyneside today.

Lukes Lane, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals for housing reconstruction, until June 4.

Western Approach, South Shields: Lane narrow for major highway improvements, until September 7.

North Road, Boldon Colliery: Temporary traffic signals for sewer works, until June 4.

Cleadon Lane, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals for overhead line and pole replacements, June 23 to September 24.

Victoria Road West, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals for cable installations, July 2 to September 3.

Sutton Way, South Shields: Road closure for sewer investigation works, June 4, all day.

Monkton Terrace, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, July 12 to January 10, 2019, 9.30am to 3.30pm.

Benton Road, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals for level crossing maintenance, September 8-9, 10pm to 8am.

A19 Trunk Road: Southbound carriageway closure for street lighting works, June 2 and 7, 8pm-4am.

Monkton Lane and Wood Terrace: Temporary traffic signals for gas mains replacement works, June 11 to 29.

Mile End Road, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals for link box and cable renewals, May 30 to June 8.

Sunderland Road, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals for gas emergency works, May 29 to June 3.

Lyon Street, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals for gas replacement works, until May 29.

Mile End Road, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals for link box and cable renewals, May 30 to June 1.

Whitburn Road, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals for remedial works, May 30 to June 1.