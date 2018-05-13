Roadworks round-up: Where you might face delays around South Tyneside on Monday, May 14

Here’s a list of new and ongoing roadworks which could cause hold-ups around South Tyneside on Monday.

Lukes Lane, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals for housing reconstruction, until June 4.

Western Approach, South Shields: Lane narrow for major highway improvements, until September 7.

North Road, Boldon Colliery: Temporary traffic signals for sewer works, until June 4.

Cleadon Lane, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals for overhead line and pole replacements, June 23 to September 24.

Victoria Road West, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals for cable installations, July 2 to September 3.

Sutton Way, South Shields: Road closure for sewer investigation works, June 4, all day.

Stanhope Road, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals for gas service connections, May 15-23.

Monkton Terrace, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, July 12-Jan 10, 2019, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Benton Road, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals for level crossing maintenance, September 8-9, 10pm-8am.

Fellgate Avenue, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for manhole cover repairs, May 17, 9.30am-3.30pm.

Ravensbourne Avenue, East Boldon: Temporary traffic signals for pole replacement and overhead lane works, May 25, 8am-5pm.

Sutton Way, South Shields: Road closure for sewer investigation works, Monday 4 June.