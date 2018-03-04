Roadworks round-up: Where you might face delays in the South Tyneside area on Monday

Here is a list of the planned roadworks for the South Tyneside area on Monday, March 5.

Blackett Street/Western Road, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for major gas mains replacement works, until May 11.

Leam Lane, Hebburn: Southbound lane closures, bridge inspection works, March 11 to 13.

Campbell Park Road, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals, bridge inspection, until March 16, 11pm to 7am.

Hedworth Lane, Jarrow: Temporary traffic lights, bridge inspection, March 3, 11pm to 7am.

Western Approach / Jarrow Road / Newcastle Road Junction, South Shields: Lane closures, major highway improvements, until March 28, weekdays, 9am-4pm.

Sunderland Road, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals, gas mains replacement, March 26 to April 6.

Campbell Park Road: Lane closure for carriageway patching, until March 16.

Auckland Terrace, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals, highway works, until March 9.

River Drive, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals, bridge inspection, until March 6.

Perth Avenue, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals, manhole cover repairs, until March 21.