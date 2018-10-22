`

Roadworks update: Where you may face delays in the South Tyneside area on Tuesday, October 23

Here is an updated list of roadworks which could affect you in the South Tyneside area on Tuesday.

Monkton Terrace, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for bridge inspection, until January 10, 2019, 9.30-3.30.

Crossgate: Priority working, give and take signs for carriageway works, until October 28.

Sea Road: Temporary traffic signals for major highway improvement works, until December 14.

Tracey Avenue: Road closure from reconstruction of concrete, October 22- November 12.

Bede Burn Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing works, October 22-24.

Sunderland Road: Temporary traffic signals for building maintenance, November 5-9.

Jarrow Road: Road closure with diversion via Hobson Way for major highway improvments, until January 2019.

York Avenue: Temporary traffic lights for carriageway resurfacing, October 28, 9.30am-3.30pm.

High Lane Row: Road closure for bridge maintenance, November 8-9, 9pm to 6am.

Lizard Lane: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, 8am-6pm.

Galsworthy Road: Temporary traffic signals for gas mains replacement, until October 26.

Hedgeley Road: Road closure for carriageway resurfacing, November 1-3.

Bywell Rosd: Road closure for carriagway resurfacing, November 5, 8am-6pm.

East Boldon Road: Road closure for reconstruction of carriagway, November 7-28.

South Crescent: Road closure for carriageway surfacing, November 8-9.