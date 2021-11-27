Services suspended across entire Tyne and Wear Metro system due to Storm Arwen

Travel operator Nexus, which manages the Tyne and Wear Metro, confirmed that all services across the system remain suspended on Saturday morning (November 27) as work is carried out following Storm Arwen.

Services were suspended on Friday night (November 26) due to the weather and it is not yet known when they will resume.

Nexus confirmed that test trains are inspecting the lines and teams are working to clear fallen trees and other debris.

Replacement bus services are accepting tickets for anyone needing to travel.

A tweet on the official Tyne & Wear Metro account said: “Good morning. We still have a service suspension system wide due to Storm Arwen.

“We have test trains inspecting the lines, teams clearing trees and other debris from the overhead and the tracks.

“We have ticket acceptance on all local bus services. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

