Severe delays in both directions on A19: reports of three-vehicle crash

Traffic on the A19 is moving slowing in both directions this morning as drivers battle hazardous conditions.

Reports from drivers and passengers in the area that traffic is moving very slowly on the A19.

The road is partially blocked due to a three vehicle collision on the northbound carriage way between A1018 (Seaham Grange roundabout) to A690 Durham Road (Herrington Interchange).

Recovery are on the scene and the cars are being cleared.

The northbound carriageway has been cleared after a car is believed to have crashed into the central railings on the A19 southbound near the A690 junction.

Tailbacks remain in the area.

Severe delays of 15 minutes and delays increasing on A19 Southbound between A1231 Sunderland Highway and B1404 Seaton Lane (Seaton Interchange). Average speed ten mph.

Read more: A1(M) closed near Washington following reports of a 10-vehicle crash - diversion in place

Hazardous driving conditions due to the snow are causing problems across the region.