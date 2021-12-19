Shields ferry between North and South Shields cancelled due to staffing resource issues

The ferry service between North and South Shields has been cancelled on December 19 due to staffing shortages.

By Neil Fatkin
Sunday, 19th December 2021, 11:46 am
Updated Sunday, 19th December 2021, 11:46 am

Social media statements released by Nexus, which operates the ferry, said: “Due to a staff resource issue the Shields ferry will not operate today. A bus replacement service will enter service shortly. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

The company has updated its website to inform passengers looking to travel between North Shields and South Shields landings that Gateshead Central Taxis will operate a shuttle service of two eight seater taxis from about 11.30am. One taxi will be operating from each dock.

The statement added: “Where possible, customers are advised to use the Metro. A normal Sunday service is operating with trains running to all destinations. We will update customers later today regarding Monday’s service.”

Go North East has also posted on social media that some bus services will not operate today “due to the ongoing driver shortages”. Passenger should check the Go North East website.

NorthSouth ShieldsShields FerryMetro