Shields ferry between North and South Shields cancelled due to staffing resource issues

Social media statements released by Nexus, which operates the ferry, said: “Due to a staff resource issue the Shields ferry will not operate today. A bus replacement service will enter service shortly. We are sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

The company has updated its website to inform passengers looking to travel between North Shields and South Shields landings that Gateshead Central Taxis will operate a shuttle service of two eight seater taxis from about 11.30am. One taxi will be operating from each dock.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Today's (December 19) Shield's ferry service has been cancelled due to "staff resource issues".

The statement added: “Where possible, customers are advised to use the Metro. A normal Sunday service is operating with trains running to all destinations. We will update customers later today regarding Monday’s service.”

Go North East has also posted on social media that some bus services will not operate today “due to the ongoing driver shortages”. Passenger should check the Go North East website.

A message from the editor:

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.