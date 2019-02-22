Shields ferry will be suspended for a week from Monday

Shields ferry bosses are reminding commuters the service will be suspended for a week from Monday.

Owner and operator Nexus is to suspend services from Monday, February 25, until Sunday, March 3, to allow for the completion of essential maintenance work on the South Shields landing.

The ferry will be suspended from Monday

Services will resume as usual at 6.45am on Monday, March 4.

The work is part of £1.1million Nexus is investing in maintenance and improvements to the historic river crossing over five years.

While crossings are suspended, a half hourly replacement bus service will run between the North Shields and South Shields ferry landings via Tyne Tunnel.

The maintenance work will involve the completion of an existing programme of structural repairs on the South Shields landing.

Customer Services Director at Nexus, Huw Lewis, said: "The nature of the work we have to carry out means that we have to suspend services for seven days. I’m sorry for the inconvenience this will cause to our customers.

"During the closure we will have a frequent replacement bus service in operation for customers to get between North Shields and South Shields.

"It is vital work that we are doing and it will ensure that the ferry landings are structurally sound for many years to come.

"The work is on the access ramp to the landing itself, so it is not possible to operate a ferry service when this is closed to customers.

"There are no other suitable alternative ferry landing points on the South Shields side of the River Tyne for us to use."

Customers are advised that bikes are not permitted on the replacement bus service. Cyclists will need to use the Tyne Tunnel bike shuttle services, which departs every 30 minutes from the pedestrian tunnel entrances on Tyne Street in Jarrow and Tyne View Terrace in Howdon.

For more information customers should go to www.nexus.org.uk or call Nexus is 0191 20 20 747. Information and updates will also be on the Shields Ferry Facebook page www.facebook.com/theshieldsferry