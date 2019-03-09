Shortage of train crew means no extra services will run following Newcastle United match

Certain Metro services cancelled
There will be no extra Metro services running following the Newcastle United match due to a shortage of train crew.

Some of the timetabled Tyne and Wear Metro services will be cancelled throughout the afternoon until the end of the day due to a shortage of train crew.

It also means that there will be no additional services following the end of the Newcastle United match against Everton later today.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Metro said: "From 1pm today till end of service some of our timetabled services will be cancelled due to a shortage of train crew.

"We will also have no additional services for the match.

"Passengers are advised to leave extra time for their journey. We apologise for the inconvenience."