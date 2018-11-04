South Shields Metro passengers face months of fresh disruption

Passengers using a South Shields Metro station face months of fresh disruption from today.

Platform two at Chichester Metro station will be closed until about August 2019, which could add extra time to journeys.

Signalling constraints will be in place while building work on the new South Shields interchange takes place.

During the closure, if you need to travel from Chichester towards Pelaw, you need to board a train from platform one, travel to South Shields and remain on the train.

Anyone wishing to leave the train at Chichester after travelling from South Shields should stay on the train to Tyne Dock, change platforms and return to Chichester platform one.

For help planning your journey call 0191 20 20 747 (lines open Monday to Friday 8am to 6pm).