There have been reports of minor flooding and standing water across South Tyneside with Tyne Dock – one the borough’s lowest points – particularly badly hit.

A spokeswoman for the Council said: “Where necessary, local roads have been temporarily closed and traffic diverted due to the sheer volume of rainfall over such a short space of time causing water levels to rise rapidly.

“We have been working to get roads reopened as quickly as possible. Gully waggons were also deployed to key locations and most issues have now been resolved.”

Heavy rain causes flooding at Tyne Dock close to Kennedy's pub on the junction of South Eldon Street and Temple Town.

However, people are being urged to remain cautious.

The spokeswoman added: “We would urge people to drive with care, adhere to the signage in place and allow extra time for their journeys.

“At this time, we are not aware of any reports of residential properties being affected. This is encouraging, particularly in areas where flood alleviation measures are providing better protection.”

A paddle boarder makes the most of the wet weather at Tyne Dock.

A Met Office yellow weather warning remains in place for the rest of the day.

