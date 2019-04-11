Technical problem which left Metro machines unable to accept card payments is resolved Metro is unable to take card payments due to a technical issue Sign Up To Our Daily Newsletter Sign up A technical hitch which left Metro passengers needing cash to travel has been sorted. Operator Nexus was having issues with online connectivity and was unable to take card payments.The system is now back up and running. Haulage firm boss tells of parking threat to his South Shields business EasyJet releases winter 2019/2020 flight schedule from Newcastle International Airport - and reassures customers about Brexit