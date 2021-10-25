We asked the Shields Gazette readers on our Facebook page to name a road in the borough where they think a change in speed limit is necessary.

Dozens of people got in touch to share their views, with suggestions ranging from introducing speed bumps in some streets, to double yellow lines to stop irresponsible parking and congestion.

National speed limits dictate the following:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Readers have been sharing their views on the roads they think need a speed limit change.

*A speed limit of 30mph in built-up areas

*A speed limit of 60mph on single carriageways

*A speed limit of 70mph on dual carriageways and motorways

Local councils are also able to set their own speed limits in certain areas – including 20mph in built-up areas near schools, or 50mph on a stretch of road with sharp bends – but these must be clearly signed.

This is what you had to say on the issue. Click here to add your own suggestion to the post.

Abingdon Way, Boldon

Carl Gaffney said: “Abingdon Way in Boldon Colliery. It's like a motorway at times.”

Beach Road

Elizabeth Grace Cullen said: "Yes Beach Road! Or needs speed bumps.”

Centenary Avenue

Warren Whitehead said: “Centenary Avenue. Larger cars and vans just fly over the speed bumps!”

Cornhill, Fellgate

Joanne Dry said: “Yes how about Cornhill in Jarrow! The road is not conducive for the amount of vehicle traffic that speeds up and down it seven days a week, morning, noon and night!”

Coston Drive

Jackie New said: “Coston Drive, crossing to Morrisons … people fly up the bank from the traffic lights at the bottom.”

Dame Flora Robson Avenue

Ruiz Jess said: “Yes Dame Flora Robson is disgusting, school’s on [the] main road. They drive like idiots.”

Dean Road

Lyndsey Dee Newbrook said: "I walk this way to work and it’s terrifying the speed some idiots go. Speed bumps would hopefully help.”

Dipe Lane, Boldon

Janet Green said: “Dipe Lane needs more speed calming to stop it [being] used as a short cut. Also double yellows on corners/junctions to stop irresponsible parking.”

Durham Drive, Jarrow

Suggested by Maureen Brown

John Reid Road

Linda Purvis said: “Yes the John Reid Road, they bomb along the road, it is terrible.”

Carolyn Tovey said: “You need speed cameras on the John Reid Road, most cars travel over the limit.”

Lawe Road

Trina Lamacq said: “Lawe Road, they speed up and down here and it’s opposite a childrens play park!”

Marsden Road

Suggested by Sarah Coates and John Coates

Mowbray Road

Suggested by Keith Ford

Nevison Avenue

Suggested by Phil Elgar

Newcastle Road

Suggested by Douglas Brown and Gloria Dixon. Gloriasaid in her comment: “Newcastle Road, as they race to beat the traffic lights.”

Smith Street

Glen Towers said: “Smith Street between Commercial Road and Western Approach. It’s ridiculous when the boy racers use it as a rat run and storm down at over 60mph.”

Support your Gazette and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content.