The South Tyneside roads where YOU want to see speed limit changes
Motorists have been sharing their views on roads in South Tyneside – and highlighting the routes where they would like to see a change in speed limit or other traffic-calming measures.
We asked the Shields Gazette readers on our Facebook page to name a road in the borough where they think a change in speed limit is necessary.
Dozens of people got in touch to share their views, with suggestions ranging from introducing speed bumps in some streets, to double yellow lines to stop irresponsible parking and congestion.
National speed limits dictate the following:
*A speed limit of 30mph in built-up areas
*A speed limit of 60mph on single carriageways
*A speed limit of 70mph on dual carriageways and motorways
Local councils are also able to set their own speed limits in certain areas – including 20mph in built-up areas near schools, or 50mph on a stretch of road with sharp bends – but these must be clearly signed.
This is what you had to say on the issue.
Abingdon Way, Boldon
Carl Gaffney said: “Abingdon Way in Boldon Colliery. It's like a motorway at times.”
Beach Road
Elizabeth Grace Cullen said: "Yes Beach Road! Or needs speed bumps.”
Centenary Avenue
Warren Whitehead said: “Centenary Avenue. Larger cars and vans just fly over the speed bumps!”
Cornhill, Fellgate
Joanne Dry said: “Yes how about Cornhill in Jarrow! The road is not conducive for the amount of vehicle traffic that speeds up and down it seven days a week, morning, noon and night!”
Coston Drive
Jackie New said: “Coston Drive, crossing to Morrisons … people fly up the bank from the traffic lights at the bottom.”
Dame Flora Robson Avenue
Ruiz Jess said: “Yes Dame Flora Robson is disgusting, school’s on [the] main road. They drive like idiots.”
Dean Road
Lyndsey Dee Newbrook said: "I walk this way to work and it’s terrifying the speed some idiots go. Speed bumps would hopefully help.”
Dipe Lane, Boldon
Janet Green said: “Dipe Lane needs more speed calming to stop it [being] used as a short cut. Also double yellows on corners/junctions to stop irresponsible parking.”
Durham Drive, Jarrow
Suggested by Maureen Brown
John Reid Road
Linda Purvis said: “Yes the John Reid Road, they bomb along the road, it is terrible.”
Carolyn Tovey said: “You need speed cameras on the John Reid Road, most cars travel over the limit.”
Lawe Road
Trina Lamacq said: “Lawe Road, they speed up and down here and it’s opposite a childrens play park!”
Marsden Road
Suggested by Sarah Coates and John Coates
Mowbray Road
Suggested by Keith Ford
Nevison Avenue
Suggested by Phil Elgar
Newcastle Road
Suggested by Douglas Brown and Gloria Dixon. Gloriasaid in her comment: “Newcastle Road, as they race to beat the traffic lights.”
Smith Street
Glen Towers said: “Smith Street between Commercial Road and Western Approach. It’s ridiculous when the boy racers use it as a rat run and storm down at over 60mph.”