These are the mobile speed cameras drivers need to watch out for in South Tyneside from Monday, December 3

Here are the mobile speed camera locations for South Tyneside for this week, as published by the Northumbria Safer Roads Initiative (NSRI).

The NSRI is a partnership between Northumbria Police and the six local authorities within the force area, and exists to help reduce the number of people killed or injured on the roads. Note: photos are to illustrate the routes where the cameras will be, not precise locations on the roads.

1. A184 Western Terrace, Boldon Colliery The A184 Western Terrace, Boldon Colliery, has clear signs warning that cameras are used in this location. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

2. A194 Western Approach The A194 Western Approach in South Shields is a regular spot for mobile speed cameras. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

3. A1300 Prince Edward Road The A1300 Prince Edward Road in South Shields often gets a visit from a mobile speed camera. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

4. A194 Newcastle Road, Simonside The A194 Newcastle Road at Simonside, South Shields, is a popular spot for speed cameras. Other 3rd Party Buy a Photo

View more