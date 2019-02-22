Traffic: Five-vehicle crash on A19 at Sunderland

A crash involving five vehicles on the A19 northbound in Sunderland is causing major delays this morning.

Traffic is queuing on the A19 northbound near the A1231 following an accident this morning at around 6.40am.

The road is partially blocked and it is believed five vehicles are involved in the incident.

Lane one and lane three are currently blocked although lane two remains open. Motorists are being urged to pass with care.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: "Traffic delay on the A19 northbound just prior to the A1231, due to a five vehicle collision, Police are currently dealing with incident."

Traffic is backed up to Herrington Interchange and the average speed is just 10mph.

The AA is currently reporting severe delays of almost 15 minutes .