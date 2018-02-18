Traffic watch: The roadworks which could cause delays in South Tyneside on Monday

Here's the roadworks which might cause traffic delays in South Tyneside as we start another week.

Blackett Street/Western Road, Jarrow: Temporary traffic signals for major gas mains replacement works, until May 11.

Leam Lane, Hebburn: Southbound lane closures, bridge inspection works, March 11 to 13.

Campbell Park Road, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals, bridge inspection, until March 16, 11pm to 7am.

Hedworth Lane, Jarrow: Temporary traffic lights, bridge inspection, March 3, 11pm to 7am.

Follingsby Lane, Hylton Grove: Road closure, bridge works, until March 4.

Leam Lane, Hebburn: Southbound slow lane closures, directional drilling works, until today, Monday, February 19.

Cornwallis Street, South Shields: Road closure, manhole repairs and survey, March 4.

Western Approach/Jarrow Road/Newcastle Road Junction, South Shields: Lane closures, major highway improvements, until March 28, weekdays, 9am-4pm.

Crossgate, South Shields: Lane closure, building demolition, until today, Monday, February 19.

Jarrow Road, South Shields: Temporary traffic signals, tree felling works, until March 2, 9am to 4pm.

Victoria Road West, Hebburn: Temporary traffic signals, gas service connection, until February 28.

Sunderland Road, Cleadon: Temporary traffic signals, gas mains replacement, March 26 to April 21.