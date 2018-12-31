Train toilet nightmares: Passengers urged not to flush 'strange items' after bra causes blockage on Virgin Trains service

Virgin Trains is urging passengers to use toilets appropriately after a bra was flushed onboard and caused a blockage.

The train operator said four toilets per day were taken out of service as a result of incorrect use, totalling more than 18,000 lost toilet hours per year with a repair bill of over £180,000.

Other strange items found to be flushed down the pan on the Pendolino trains include glasses, wedding rings, nappies and a football scarf.

Wet wipes accounted for over 90% of onboard blockages, the firm said, with wipes labelled as "flushable" still leading to problems due to clogging of internal pipes.

Talking toilets and tongue-in-cheek signage are used on Virgin Trains to promote responsible toilet use.

Michael Jacks, head of fleet and engineering at Virgin Trains, said: "It did make us smile when we found the bra as it's not something you would expect to find.

"But it does highlight a very serious issue, and one that greatly impacts on our customers.

"Bins are provided, and we would remind everyone to follow the 3Ps of flushing. Only pee, poo and paper should be flushed down any toilet."