Trains resume on part of Metro line as some services remain suspended in Sunderland
The Metro remains suspended between Park Lane and South Hylton in both directions as trains resume in South Tyneside.
All trains between Park Lane and South Hylton are suspended in both directions following an overhead line fault between Park Lane and South Hylton and a fire at Pallion sub-station.
Services have now resumed between East Boldon and Park Lane.
A social media post from Tyne and wear Metro said: “Service has now resumed between East Boldon and Park Lane in both directions but remains suspended between Park Lane and South Hylton in both directions.
“Ticket acceptance remains in place on Stagecoach services 8,10,11 & 20 in the affected area.”