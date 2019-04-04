Two treated by paramedics following crash on A19 which caused delays this morning

Two people were treated by paramedics following a crash on the A19 which caused major delays this morning.

Hazardous driving conditions caused mayhem on the regions road's this morning with a number of crashes causing delays on major roads.

Two people were treated at the scene following a two-vehicle crash on the A19 northbound prior to the A690 junction but did not need to be taken to hospital.

A spokesman for Northubria Police said: "At about 5.55am today, police received a report of a two vehicle collision on the A19 just prior to the A690 junction.

"Emergency services attended after a Vauxhall Astra and a Honda Civic collided.

"No one is believed to be seriously injured."