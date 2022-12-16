Passengers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys after a withdrawn train has caused delays to between South Shields and St James.

In a tweet, Tyne and Wear Metro said: “Due to an earlier train being withdrawn from service at Monument, we have a gap in the service of up to 15 minutes to trains running between South Shields and St James. Please leave extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area.”

