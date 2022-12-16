News you can trust since 1849
Tyne and Wear Metro delays in South Shields due to withdrawn train

Tyne and Wear Metro passengers are being warned of delays between South Shields and St James due to a withdrawn train.

By Sam Johnson
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Passengers are being advised to allow extra time for their journeys after a withdrawn train has caused delays to between South Shields and St James.

In a tweet, Tyne and Wear Metro said: “Due to an earlier train being withdrawn from service at Monument, we have a gap in the service of up to 15 minutes to trains running between South Shields and St James. Please leave extra time for your journey if you're travelling in the area.”

Operator of the Metro, Nexus, recently apologised to passengers after a number of ongoing issues to the service which has resulted in a series of travel delays and disruption for customers.

Metro services will also be suspended between Pelaw and South Hylton on December 16 and 17 due to the latest rail strike – Although Metro employees are not involved, the impact of that stretch is due to it being part of the national rail network is owned and managed by Network Rail.

