Tyne and Wear Metro services resume but with major delays following a signalling fault
Travel operator Nexus have confirmed that Tyne and Wear Metro services are now running from Sunderland or South Shields to Monument but with major delays.
The service was suspended on Wednesday morning (January 5) after a signalling fault was reported in the Gateshead area.
Tyne and Wear Metro said that staff were working to resolve the issue and shortly after 8.15am they confirmed that trains were running again in both directions but with major delays.
Replacement bus services were in operation for affected customers and travel operator Nexus is advising the public to continue using them until the delays pass in the affected areas.
A tweet on the official Tyne and Wear Metro account said: “The signalling issue has been resolved and trains are starting to resume service between Monument, South Shields and South Hylton.
Read More
“We currently have major delays so where possible customers are still advised to use local buses if travelling in these areas.