Passengers travelling between Monument and South Shields or South Hylton were warned to expect delays of up to 15 minutes due to a police incident on Monday (April 18) afternoon.

A spokesperson for Metro operator Nexus said officers were called to Monument Metro station in Newcastle at 2.30pm after an “incident of youth disorder” on a train.

The offenders were removed from the train by police.

A Nexus spokesperson said: "Police were called to attend an incident of youth disorder at Monument Metro station which resulted in delays to services heading towards Sunderland and South Shields.

"Once the offenders had been removed from the train by the police the services were able to resume.

"Anyone who gets caught causing trouble on Metro faces prosecution. Law-abiding customers and our own staff should not have to put up with issues like this.

"This incident was dealt with swiftly and we will support the police with CCTV images as required."

In a social media post shortly after 2.30pm, Tyne and Wear Metro said: “Delays of up to 15 mins to trains running between Monument and South Shields and South Hylton due to a police incident.”

In another post later on Monday, the @My_Metro Twitter account added that delays of up to 15 minutes were affecting trains running between Pelaw and Airport and the Coast.