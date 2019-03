After a major restoration project costing millions, the tunnels will be set to welcome those on foot or pedal once more. Opened in 1951 and granted Grade II-listed status, the tunnels are an important piece of post-war industrial heritage between Howdon, in North Tyneside, and Jarrow. Here we take a closer look at thehistory in pictures.

The tunnels under construction. North Tyneside Museums pa Buy a Photo

The tunnels are set to reopen in the spring or early summer this year. North Tyneside Museums pa Buy a Photo

The entrance to the tunnels. North Tyneside Museums pa Buy a Photo

When the tunnels opened, the wooden escalators which took people from the surface down to the tunnels are up again were the longest in the world. North Tyneside Museums pa Buy a Photo

View more