What's the weather like in the North East? Find out before you set off with these traffic webcams

If the nationwide TV weather forecast doesn't give you enough detail, a fast and reliable way to check the local conditions is to view live traffic webcams.

The so-called 'Beast from the East' is sweeping the UK, and has resulted in the Met Office issuing weather warnings across the nation.

Police across the country have advised motorists to avoid driving if possible owing to poor visibility and treacherous conditions.

But if you need to see what driving conditions are like, these locally positioned traffic webcams will give you the latest picture of both traffic levels and weather on your route:

A1 Junction 71/MetroCentre north and south

The Heworth Roundabout

South Tyneside - A1018 Westoe Road / A183 Beach Road

South Tyneside - A184 Newcastle Road / B1298 Abingdon Way

South Tyneside - A194 Leam Lane / A1300 John Reid Road

South Tyneside - A194 Leam Lane / A19 Lindisfarne

South Tyneside - A194 Leam Lane / B1306 Mill Lane

Sunderland - A1018 Newcastle Road / A1290 Southwick Road / Wheatsheaf

Sunderland - A1231 Wessington Way / Northern Spire Bridge / Castletown Way

Sunderland - A1290 / Nissan Access

Sunderland - A194(M) / A1(M) Southbound Entry Slip

Sunderland - A690 Durham Road / High Lane / Stony Gate

Sunderland - A690 Houghton Cut / A182 Northbound Entry Slip

Tyne Tunnel toll plaza (north side)

Tyne Tunnel entrance (south side)

Newcastle A1058 Coast Road

Durham City traffic cameras

For more North East traffic cameras, visit https://www.transportnortheast.com/public/cctv/list.htm