What you said about Metro's I Need a Seat badge campaign

Metro passengers have been showing their support for a new initiative to help those who most need a seat on the train.

Nexus is reminding those who travel by Metro of its I Need A Seat scheme, which offers free badges to make journeys less awkward for those less able to stand.

The badges are available free of charge.

First launched in 2017, the campaign aims to promote better etiquette on board the trains and support those with hidden conditions, disability or injury, pregnant women and elderly passengers as they travel.

The badges are available free of charge from all Nexus TravelShops. 'Baby on Board' badges are also available for expectant mothers.



You have been sharing your views on the scheme on social media, with many of you calling for better manners and more respect for those who need help.

Speaking about the badges, Huew Lewis, Customer Services Director at Nexus, said: "We hope people will embrace the I Need a Seat initiative, choose to wear the badge and that they find travelling on the Metro even easier as a result.."

Not all disabilities and health conditions are visible.

Here is what you had to say on our social media pages:

Debbie Lorraine: "I was taught as a child to give my seat to elders, regardless of their ability or lack of it. My kids understand that if a bus is full, they're going to have to sit on my knee or stand. The same would apply if we got the Metro. There's obvious signs if people looked beyond their phones!"

Sarah Robson: "I have one of these badges as I have hyper-mobility and can't always stand for long periods of time, sometimes not even five minutes. I sometimes use a stick to help me but sadly I've not been offered a seat still. I'm hopeful that more people will start to take more notice and those with invisible illness are [taken] more notice of."

Linda Gowans: "Good idea. What would also be a great help would be more staff on hand when transfer to a bus or another platform is needed due to disruption."

The campaign is being supported by Newcastle Disability Forum.

Ken Meade: "I have a much better idea - how about [they] go old school and employ conductors to A) check tickets, B) Ensure passenger safety and, C) Look out for passengers that need a seat."

Annette Wileman: "Ever tried getting on a Metro in a wheelchair in the busy times? Its a nightmare, people just walk in front of the disabled person till there's no space to get on or not enough time."

Margaret Jobes: "Simple manners are all that’s needed. Too many people don’t even think. I am fortunately able to stand but many people my age can’t. As a youngster I was brought up to offer my seat to anyone older whether they needed it or not. Doesn’t happen very often these days."