What you said about Monday morning's Metro delays

Commuters across the North East region faced delays yesterday as the cold weather hit Metro services.

The service reported a number of train faults early on Monday due to "severe weather" as the region woke up to minus temperatures, as well as frost, snow and ice.

Metro engineers were working to maintain and repair the affected trains, which were missing from service, so they could run today.

Speaking on Monday, a Nexus spokesman said: “This morning’s peak trains have been withdrawn due to faults caused by the severe cold weather.

“Metro is running to all destinations but not to timetable.

"Passengers will notice trains feeling a lot busier due to the peak services not running. We’re sorry for the inconvenience.”

Nexus apologised to customers for the disruption to service.

It was confirmed by the service's Twitter account (@My_Metro) early today that most trains were running within three minutes of timetable, following yesterday's delays.

Many of you took to social media yesterday to air your views.

Here are some of your comments from Facebook.

Jos Booker: "This only happens in this country. For heaven's sake get to grips with the weather like other countries."

Noline Johnston: "I dread to think what would happen if we did actually have 'severe weather'!"

Sarah Ann C: "Not surprising in the least and have to wait until 2021 before anything Is improved."

Sarah Sherlock: "It's a bit frost for God's sake."

Tracy Tooley: "What a bloody joke! This country falls flat on its face with a splattering of snow."

David Hudson: "So what will happen if there is two inches of snow? Will the entire Metro system close down?"

Rachel Lawson: "Getting to be a regular headline."

Bernice Vicki Hobson: "I don't know why this gets posted as news anymore! It's as certain as the sun rising that this will happen a couple of times a week."

Susan Sinclair: "So we get a dusting of snow and all of a sudden we have severe weather problems."