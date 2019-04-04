Woman taken to hospital following A19 collision involving car and HGV

the crash happened on the A19 exit slip road at the A194. Picture by Google
the crash happened on the A19 exit slip road at the A194. Picture by Google

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a car and a HGV.

Emergency services were called at 7.50am to a collision on the A19 northbound at the Lindisfarne Roundabout, in Jarrow, with the A194 this morning.

A female patient was taken to hospital for treatment following the collision.

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.50am to a road traffic collision involving a car and a HGV on the A19.

"We sent a double crewed ambulance and one of or Hazardous Area Response Teams and transported a female patient to South Tyneside District Hospital."