Woman taken to hospital following A19 collision involving car and HGV

A woman has been taken to hospital following a crash involving a car and a HGV.

Emergency services were called at 7.50am to a collision on the A19 northbound at the Lindisfarne Roundabout, in Jarrow, with the A194 this morning.

A female patient was taken to hospital for treatment following the collision.

A spokesman for North East Ambulance Service said: "We were called at 7.50am to a road traffic collision involving a car and a HGV on the A19.

"We sent a double crewed ambulance and one of or Hazardous Area Response Teams and transported a female patient to South Tyneside District Hospital."