Trapped birds on roof of South Shields bank prompt calls for safer netting

A town centre bank has pledged to look again at it’s bird control measures after two seagulls died after being trapped in netting on it’s roof.

Lisa Waugh, from Whitburn, spotted the bodies of the birds after she was drawn to the building in King Street by a pigeon that had become stuck.

Dead birds trapped under the netting on Lloyds Bank, King Street

She notified the RSPCA and the fire brigade was called out to free the bird.

Despite the crews best efforts the pigeon, belived to be a homing pigeon, had to be put down because it’s wing was broken and too badly damaged for it to recover.

Lisa said: “The fire brigade were brilliant. They did take a lot of abuse from people for rescuing the bird. The man from the RSPB was brilliant too.

“It’s just so sad. It’s something I feel very strongly about - something needs to be done. These birds must have been so frightened trapped in the netting on the roof.

“The nets are killing our wildlife. There needs to be an alternative. It was horrible to see the bodies of two dead birds on the roof and the pigeon distressed.”

The issue was raised with staff in the branch as well as with the bank, who are now currently looking into alternative options.

A spokesman for Lloyds Bank said: “We are aware of the concerns regarding the nets and are looking at alternative options as a priority.” According to latest figures from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service there has been 35 call outs where crews have resuced animals from height between 11 October 2017 to 11 October, this year.

A spokesman for the council said: “This is sad news. While netting is a valid form of bird-proofing, it should be correctly installed and maintained to avoid wildlife being caused unnecessary harm or distress.

“We would urge property owners and leaseholders who have netting on their buildings to ensure it is effectively maintained.

“The council can provide advice and support property owners on the most effective ways to proof their buildings and prevent birds from roosting.”