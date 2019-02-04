Trauma specialist urges Gazette readers to nominate their health heroes

“I treat patients the way that I would want my own family to be treated.’

Those were the words of Deputy Ward Manager Ruth Linney, who works in the trauma and orthopaedics department of South Tyneside District Hospital.

Deputy Ward Manager Ruth Linney, at South Tyneside District Hospital.

Ruth, who has worked for the Trust for 20 years, says she loves her job and knowing that she is making a difference to the lives of the patients she cares for keeps her motivated each day.

She said: “I love my job and I have always wanted to be a nurse.

“I have always been brought up to treat people as equals and I think it is really important in my role to be outspoken, so I am happy to be a patient advocate.

If you have seen somebody single-handedly do something that has made an impact to a patient or relative or member of staff they should be recognised and rewarded Ruth Linney

“I treat everybody the way that I would like my own family to be treated, I think that is really important.

“My aim is to provide the best care we can for everybody.”

Ruth works along side two other ward managers who oversee a team of around 30.

Her role sees her ensure that patients are cared for in a safe environments and standards are met.

She feels passionately about being an advocate for patients and says her desire to do the role may come from her upbringing - as both her mum Margaret Douglass, is a ward manager at the hospital and her sister, Beth Douglass, is a student nurse.

Urging people to get nominating for the Shields Gazette and Sunderland Echo’s Best of Health Awards, Ruth said: “We all work incredibly hard and I think that people should be recognised for the work that they do.

“If you have seen somebody single-handedly do something that has made an impact to a patient or relative or member of staff they should be recognised and rewarded.

“It would be a morale boost and I would urge people if they something positive like that to nominate them.

“From the clerks to domestics, the place couldn’t run top to bottom without everyone pulling together and everybody deserves praise for great work.”

