Travel chaos continues on the A19 as vehicles become stuck on road

Drivers are being warned of further problems on the A19 as the severe weather continues.

Traffic is reportedly at a standstill on the A19 southbound as a result of two HGV'S becoming stuck on the road prior to the A183.

Northumbria Police are dealing with the incident and are arranging for the vehicles to be recovered.

North East Live Traffic Tweeted: "Two HGV'S are stuck on the A19 southbound prior to the A183 in Sunderland and traffic is at a standstill.

"Northumbria Police are arranging recovery."

'Don't put yourself in danger' - police warning after heavy snow hits roads

Earlier today police forces from across the region issued a warning to drivers of the dangerous conditions on the roads and urged people to only travel if essential.