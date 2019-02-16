Trawler and four fishermen rescued after getting stuck in the Tyne

A fishing vessel was rescued after running aground in the Tyne Harbour.

Tynemouth RNLI's all weather lifeboat was launched at 4am today after they received a report from Port of Tyne Vessel Traffic Services that a fishing vessel had run aground inside the south Tyne pier after losing steering.

Nobody was injured during the rescue mission.

The 18m, 87 tonne Fraserburgh-based Shaulora which had four fishermen on board, was quickly located.

The lifeboat crew confirmed with the skipper of the Shaulora that his vessel was not badly damaged or taking on water, and attached a tow rope to allow the lifeboat to pull her away from the pier.

The boat was then towed to safety at Western Quay, North Shields where members of the Tynemouth Volunteer Life Brigade were waiting to assist with berthing.

Adrian Don, spokesman for Tynemouth RNLI, said: "Our volunteer crew members responded quickly to the potentially life-threatening situation of a vessel that may have been sinking.

"Thankfully the Shaulora wasn't badly damaged, none of the fishermen were injured and the fishing vessel was towed to safety in a textbook operation".

Once the Shaulora was safely tied up on the quay, the lifeboat returned to station, arriving at 4.50am.

