Trekking For Charlie sees fundraisers walk from Sunderland to Newcastle

A team of travel agents set out on a journey to help others with a walk between two North East iconic sports grounds.

A group of 21 from Hays Travel, including branch managers, travel consultants and head office workers, joined in the Charlie Cookson Foundation’s Trekking for Charlie fundraiser.

Charlie Cookson.

It saw them walk from the Stadium of Light in Sunderland to St James’s Park in Newcastle.

Their efforts raised more than £2,000 for the fund, which was set up in honour of Charlie, from Simonside, who died aged two in 2013 after he was born with a mystery condition.

The business works closely with the foundation, which provides financial support to the parents of seriously ill children with life-limiting conditions who require 24-hour care.

South Shields branch manager Debbie Howe was Charlie’s aunt and has arranged many fundraising events with colleagues.

We cannot thank the Hays Travel team enough for making the day so special, the atmosphere was amazing. Joanne Nicholson

Debbie also recently won the Making a Difference in the Community award at the North East Employee of the Year awards.

Every year Hays gives vouchers to the Charlie Cookson ball, and the company’s own foundation recently granted the charity £8,950.

Joanne Nicholson, fundraising and events manager for the foundation, said: “Trekking for Charlie 2018 was just brilliant from start to finish.

“We cannot thank the Hays Travel team enough for making the day so special, the atmosphere was amazing.

“We really are proud of the relationship that we have with Hays Travel and are truly grateful to them all for their ongoing help and support.”