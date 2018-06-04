Trespassing, threats, assaults and drug possession - the latest South Tyneside cases at court

The following people have been dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court.

Callum Goodwin, 24, of Baring Street, South Shields. Sentenced to a conditional discharge for 12 months and ordered to pay £105 costs for possession of a class B drug.

Jake Brownsword, 26, of Boswell Avenue, South Shields. Ordered to pay £395 in fines and costs for breaching a restraining order.

George Thompson, 27, of Harton House Road, South Shields. Sentenced to a community order of 18 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay fines, costs and compensation of £250 for assault.

Gavin Brown, 25, of Julian Avenue, South Shields. Sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 20 rehabilitation activity days, and ordered to pay £175 compensation for two offences of assault.

George Dixon, 33, of Chestnut Close, Jarrow. Ordered to pay fines and costs of £1,185 for failing to notify a change of circumstances which would affect entitlement to benefits.

Alex Mason, 24, of South Frederick Street, South Shields. Sentenced to eight weeks in prison and ordered to pay £150 compensation for threatening behaviour and two offences of assault.

Christopher Wilson, 30, of Roseberry Terrace, Boldon. Ordered to pay fines and costs of £195 for trespassing on the railway.

Daniel Louise Wright, 22, of Mayfield Drive, South Shields. Sentenced to a conditional discharge of 12 months and ordered to pay £195 in fines and costs for possession of a class B drug and trespassing on the railway.

Kirstie Hart, 29, of Bideford Gardens, South Shields. Ordered to pay fines and costs of £235 for two offences of possession of class B drugs.

Neil Steadman, 24, of Rowsley Road, Jarrow. Sentenced to a community order of 12 months, 100 hours of unpaid work, and ordered to pay costs and compensation of £470 for assault occasioning actual bodily harm.