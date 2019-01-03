Trial date for man who denies assault at South Shields Metro station

A 20-year-old man appeared in court charged with assaulting a Metro ticket inspector.

Brandon Robert Lee Cairns is also alleged to have committed a raft of other offences.

The incident at South Shields Metro Station

Cairns denies all the allegations against him.

The assault on the Metro worker is alleged to have taken place at South Shields Metro station at about 11am on December 10.

Police and paramedics were called to the station after reports of a disturbance.

Cairns was accused of three other sets of offences when he appeared at South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court yesterday.

He is accused of threatening behaviour on the Metro on December 5.

He also faces two charges of threatening behaviour in shops in South Shields on November 5 and December 6.

On July 9, Cairns is alleged to have been the driver of a Citroen car on Boldon Lane which was involved in an accident in which an elderly woman was knocked down.

Val Bell, defending, said Cairns, of no fixed abode but formerly of High Street East, Sunderland, denies all the charges against him.

Prosecutor Lee Poppett said there would need to be four separate trials.

The bench ordered the threatening behaviour on the Metro trial to be held on February 21 at 10am.

The trial for the assault of the ticket inspector was set for the same day in the afternoon.

Cairns’ trial for the alleged threatening behaviour in shops will take place on February 26 at 2pm.

The trial for the alleged motoring offences was set for March 12.

All trials are to take place in South Shields.

Cairns was bailed on condition he live at an address in West Percy Street, North Shields.

He will be made the subject of an electronically monitored curfew, and he must report to police at Silverlink each Monday.

Cairns must not enter South Shields except for legal appointments, and to see his social worker.