Trial due to begin of pair accused over murder of man found injured in shallow grave

The trial is set to start of a man and woman who face a murder charge over a man found badly hurt in a shallow grave.

Darren Bonner, 24, from Sunderland, died in hospital two weeks after he was found by a dog walker at a beauty spot in Creswell, Northumberland, in July.

Richard Spottiswood, 33, of Canterbury Way, Jarrow, and Lucy Burn, 29, of Burns Close, South Shields, are both accused of his murder.

They initially faced a charge of attempted murder, before Mr Bonner died.

The court has previously heard their trial could last around 10 days.