Tributes following the death of South Shields-born writer

Tributes have been paid to a writer who turned his memories of his home town of South Shields into books.

Robert Owen, known as Bob, never forgot his roots when a job opportunity took him away from the town to Huddersfield.

Following his retirement, and inspired by an article written in the Shields Gazette about Frederick Street where he used to live, he started to put to paper.

It led to several books being written and an autobiography of his life growing up in South Shields.

Some of his articles were also featured in the Shields Gazette - including his memoirs of his time working at Hebburn’s Reyrolle factory.

Bob worked as a craft apprentice at the company from 1951-1956 and after varied experiences spent 27 years as a lecturer in further education which had contributed to his move to Huddersfield.

It was during his time at Reyrolle’s he played cricket representing Reyrolle 2nd XI before retiring.

He went on his later years to write a book two Yorkshire cricketers Alex Coxon and Ron Aspinall who moved to the North East where they helped to rejuvenate the Durham Senior League.

Grandfather and father-of-two, Mr Owen, 83, died on Christmas Day.

A funeral service will be held on Monday at Huddersfield Crematorium at 11.15am.

Lifelong friend Joseph Woodcock said: “Bob was a good lad. We were both apprentices at Reyrolle before he went to the Navy for his National Service and I went to the RAF.

“We both played cricket for South Shields. He was a methodical man and when he moved to Huddersfield we continued to stay in touch.

“Whenever he came back to South Shields he would always come and visit me. He was a good friend.”