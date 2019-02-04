Tributes paid to stalwart of South Shields community

Tributes have been paid to a man who dedicated his life to improving the area where he lived for future generations.

Ron Davison was a stalwart in the Horsley Hill area of South Shields and was well-known and respected by those who knew him.

He devoted his life to the area where he lived with his late-wife Anne and was an active member of the community he was proud to call home.

A former councillor and magistrate, he was one of the main lobbyist behind the creation of Marsden Road Health and Wellbeing Centre, replacing the area’s former rundown community centre.

At it’s official opening, and in recognition of his dedication to the estate, a room was named in his honour, which has now become his lasting legacy.

The great-grandfather, died at home on January 25, surrounded by his family, aged 85.

Paying tribute to Mr Davison, Horsley Hill councillor and South Tyneside Council leader, Coun Iain Malcolm, said: “We have lost someone who was Horsley Hill through and through and who worked hard to deliver positive change for the residents.

“When I was first elected he introduced me to a lot of people within the community and he would give me a lot of advice and encouragement on the various projects to regenerate the area.

“He lobbied like mad for the new community centre and wanted to see it come to fruition. The centre is well used and that is a lasting legacy that has been created by Ron.”

Mr Davison was also a former secretary of Horsley Hill amateur boxing club. Coach Stevie Winter said: “Ron was just a nice guy who was Horsley Hill through and through.

“He was all for the area and all for the kids.

“He was one of the original people who helped start the boxing club, if it wasn’t for him the club wouldn’t be here.”

A service for Mr Davison will take place at South Shields Crematorium on Wednesday at 2.45pm.

A collection box will be available at the service for donations in lieu of flowers in aid of Macmillan Nurses.