Tributes paid to tragic South Shields mum Ashley Tomlin – who would ‘light up any room’

Heartfelt tributes have been paid to the mum of tragic South Shields schoolboy Jak Fada, who has died less than a month after his death at the age of 10.

Ashley Tomlin, 32, passed away in the early hours of Monday morning after suffering a ruptured heart artery, which also claimed the life of her beloved son on November 6.

Ashley Tomlin with her son Jak Fada.

The family is now trying to come to terms with a third devastating loss in a month, with Ashley’s grandad James Tomlin having died a day before Jak.

Tributes have flooded in for Ashley, who has been described as someone who would ‘light up any room’.

On the Gazette’s Facebook page, Kayleigh Louise Burn posted: “My heart and thoughts go out to Ashley’s family.

“She will be a massive miss – she would light up any room she walked into.

“What a lovely person she was.

“Sleep tight hun, you and Jak are together forever.”

Margaret G Blythe added: “So so sad, no words can take away the pain or fill the black hole in your heart.

“Just remember you are all in people’s hearts and minds.”

Thoughts have been passed to those Ashley has left behind, including her mum and did, Jill and Keith Tomlin.

Nat Louise wrote: “Sincere thoughts to you all at this very, very difficult and sad time.

“Deepest condolences to all.

“RIP angels, fly together now and wrap your angel wings around your loved ones here.”

Ashley Tomlin with her grandad James and son Jak. All have died within the last month.

Caz Johns said: “Absolutely heartbreaking – she is now reunited with her boy.

“Deepest condolences to all of the family at this utterly tragic time.”

Joan Arc posted: “One of the saddest things I have ever read.

“Her poor family. Rest in peace Ashley and Jak.”

Joanne Court added: “Utterly heartbreaking.

“Grandad, mother amd son reunited in such tragic circumstances – may they rest in peace together again.”

Valerie Nichol wrote: “So so sad, poor lady. My thoughts go out to her family.”

Maureen Davison said: “So heartbreaking, thoughts are with family and friends. Fly high with your beautiful boy and both RIP.”

Jak had been a huge fan of South Shields FC, and his funeral service and wake were held at the club’s Mariners Park ground.

The club paid its own tribute to Ashley.

It posted on social media: “Such tragic news.

“Our thoughts are with Ashley’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.”

Player Barrie Smith – who regularly coached Jak – added: “It is absolutely devastating and heartbreaking what this family has gone through over the last month.

“RIP Ashley and Jak...back together but gone too soon.”

Tributes are continuing to come in on Facebook.

Olivia Fowlie posted: “I don’t know yous personally but this is beyond sad.

“I send your family love at this tragic time.

“A lesson to us all – live like every day is your last.”

Joyce Richardson added: “So sad.

“I knew the family well when I was a young girl.

“They lived in Maxwell Street and I worked in the shop across the road to them. I knew their aunties as well.

“What a terrible thing to happen – God bless them.”

Jools Traill wrote: “There are no words. And at Xmas as well.

“So sorry for your loss. This is heart breaking.”