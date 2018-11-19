Tributes to ‘dynamo’ chief librarian who ‘brought South Shields library alive’

Tributes have been paid to former Chief Librarian who helped kickstart a programme of event that entertained thousands of visitors to South Shields Central Library.

Rod Hill, who died on October 10 at the age of 77, put his heart and soul into ensuring the people of South Tyneside had a library to be proud of.

There are many others who will have positive, fond and no doubt funny memories of him. Sheila Graber

He moved to the area, from Leeds, in 1974 just as the doors to the new Central Library in Prince Georg Square was opening to the public.

Despite being retired for more than 20-years, his former staff still remember him fondly, as being a ‘larger than life character’ and a ‘people person’ who loved his staff.

Coun Fay Cunningham who worked with Mr Hill for many years when she was Mayor’s Secretary said: “He was such a conscientious and supportive officer, both as head of the library Service and latterly leisure services.

He was always so positive and a pleasure to work with and took great pride in the services South Tyneside Council provided. He will be greatly missed.”

South Tyneside award-winning animator Sheila Graber showcased her work at a number of events at the library theatre.

She said: “Rod, was a dynamo and hugely popular caring person who, with his loyal staff brought The Central South Shields alive from it’s opening in 1976.”