Tributes to tragic South Tyneside teen continue to pour in as he is named locally as Tyler Clarke

Dozens of people have paid tribute to a teenager who lost his life following a road accident.

The 17-year-old, named today by police as Tyler Clarke from the Jarrow area, died after a road collision in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Holland Park Drive, Jarrow. Credit: Google.

He was pronounced dead after a Mitsubishi Colt collided with a Land Rover Discovery on Holland Park Drive, Jarrow.

Northumbria Police is appealing for any witnesses to contact them after starting an investigation.

You have been sharing your memories and leaving tributes on the Shields Gazette Facebook page.

Michelle Langley: "Another young life taken too soon, thoughts are with the family RIP."

Joanne Wilson: "Heartbroken RIP Tyler my thoughts are with Julie, John, his family and friends. God bless you sonna.”

Lisa Coleman: "Absolutely heartbreaking, RIP young man, thinking of all your family right now.”

Pamela Mullen: "Thoughts go out to all the Clarke family RIP Tyler.”

Julie Hannard Al-khazraj: "Such tragic news RIP young man.”

Lisa Wraith: “Heartbreaking...thoughts are with all your family and friends fly high Tyler lovely lad taken too soon.”

Rachel Charlton: “Terrible news thinking of his mam Julie and all his loving family at this very sad time.”

Chelsey Rowell: “So awful. What a pleasure to be around. Rip T.”

Michelle Whale: “So very sad shame, god love and bless now safe in God’s arms.”

Jillian Lumley Morton: “Heartbreaking he was such a lovely lad my heart goes out to his family at the sad time. Rest in peace big lad.”