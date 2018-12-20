Truck fan turns her interest into charity fundraiser

A South Tyneside truck enthusiast has turned her passion into a fundraising venture.

Lisa Handy, from Simonside, has organised a convoy of HGV vehicles to take place this weekend in aid of a North East charity.

The mum was introduced to the world of trucks by her son when he was younger and carried on visiting dedicated shows throughout the country.

Over the years, she had seen convoys in action helping to raise funds for various charities. But when she hadn’t seen one for a while, she decided to organise one herself with the support of North East truck firms - including those from South Tyneside.

The convoy which will take place on Saturday leaving from Waggon Team pub in Lobley Hill at 3pm.

They will be waved off by Santa and make their way to Northburn Sports and Community Centre in Cramlington.

Money raised from the fundraising venture will be donated to Seb and Olivia’s Den, a group set up in memory of the youngsters to raise funds to further enhance facilities for youngsters with special needs at the sports centre.

Lisa said; “There hasn’t been a Christmas convoy for a while, so in the summer I decided to see if there would be interest if I was to arrange one.

“I am being helped by businesses in South Tyneside and Steve Laverty from Hebburn who also has a trucking business.

“We have got truckers from across the North East but they are mainly from South Tyneside. It’s so nice they are giving up their time to take part in the event and help raise money for such a worthwhile cause.”