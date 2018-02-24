Trust received funding boost from council

A trust fund which was set up to celebrate the lives of two teenagers killed in a terror attack has been given a boost.

South Tyneside Council donated £300 to the Chloe and Liam Together Forever Trust at a special presentation at South Shields Town Hall.

The Trust was set up last year in memory of young sweethearts Chloe Rutherford and Liam Curry, to help inspire and support children to achieve and reach their potential in sport and performing arts.

Chloe, 17, was a gifted performer and Liam, 19, was a talented cricketer. They lost their lives during the attack on the Ariana Grande concert at Manchester Arena last May.

The Mayor, Coun Olive Punchion said: “We were all touched by Chloe and Liam’s story of love and togetherness. This fund is a lasting legacy to such a wonderful young couple and a way of ensuring that their memories will live on in helping others in their communities to follow their dreams, something they sadly will never get to experience.”

The money was donated from the borough’s Community Area Forum grants allocation for 2017/18.

Speaking on behalf of the two families, Chloe’s dad Mark Rutherford, said: “We are very grateful for the donation and would like to thank the Council and wider community for all the support they have shown our families.

“Chloe and Liam were passionate about sport and performing arts and we know they would be very proud to see contributions such as this helping others do some of the things that they loved to do.”

