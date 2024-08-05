TUI announces additional flights from Newcastle International Airport for winter 2025

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Holiday provider TUI has launched its winter 2025 holiday programme.

TUI has announced that its holiday programme for winter 2025 is now on sale with additional flights being made available from Newcastle International Airport.

The launch of the programme means that holidaymakers can now book their holidays up until Easter 2026.

It means that there is now additional flights from Newcastle to Can available on selected dates in March and April 2026, with departures on March 16, March 30 and April 13.

If you’re looking for a magical Christmas, complete with a visit to Santa, then TUI’s popular ‘Search for Santa’ day trips will also be available for winter 2025.

TUI has confirmed than an extra flight has been added from Newcastle to Kittila, in Lapland, to bolster its already existing programme.

The holiday agent has revealed that taster experiences such as reindeer sleigh rides and trips on a snowmobile as included in the package, as well as visiting Santa himself.

The winter holiday programme will also see the expansion of TUI’s free kids’ portfolio from summer 2025 - with free kids’ places being available for winter holidays as well.

Phillip Iveson, commercial director for TUI UK, commented: “We’re delighted to have an incredible range of holidays for winter 2025 going on sale up until Easter 2026.

“With 32 destinations on offer for holidaymakers flying out of Newcastle Airport and strong demand for Mexico, we’re pleased to upweight our Easter flying to Cancun with the addition of three flights over March & April.

“And with more free winter kids places than ever, a multitude of beach hotels from the Canary Islands to the Caribbean and winter breaks to Lapland - whatever kind of getaway customers in the North East are after they’ll find it with TUI.”

Leon McQuaid, director for aviation development at Newcastle International Airport,

He added: “We are delighted TUI is offering even more choice for our passengers with additional flights to Cancun and Lapland, whilst offering more free kids’ places than ever before.

“TUI have already announced a brand-new direct service to Agadir from summer 2025, so Cancun now represents even more investment from TUI in the North East, and a first for Newcastle with TUI’s direct long-haul flights extending into the Easter and winter period.

“Cancun offers something for everyone, from miles of picturesque, sandy beaches to beautiful ancient ruins and an amazing choice of luxury all-inclusive resorts.

“Lapland is also a truly magical destination for families, where they can experience the wonders of the Northern Lights, meet Santa in his home and go husky sleigh-riding in the snow.”

You can find out more about TUI’s winter 2025 programme by visiting: https://www.tui.co.uk/.