TV personality Pam Royle helps raise cash for cancer charity

A charity which supports people diagnosed with cancer and their families has received a cash boost in memory of a South Tyneside dad.

A black tie event held at the Hedworth Hall, South Shields - and featuring Tyne Tees newsreader Pam Royle - helped to raise £1,300 for Macmillan Cancer Support.

The event was part of a fundraising drive by Carl Mowatt in memory of his dad, Richard, who lost his battle with cancer at the age of 58, in 1994.

Mr Mowatt, 55, has already taken part in the Great North Run and the Sierre-Zinal trail race in Switzerland - raising £1,600 for the charity in his dad’s name.

He said: “The night went really well and I’m pleased with how much was raised.

“Pam Royle spoke about her own personal battle with cancer and spent a lot of time talking to people who were at the event and having pictures taken.

“We are possibly looking at this becoming an annual event with different speakers each year.

“I’d like to thank everyone who attended and also to Sovereign Strategy and Alan Donnelly, who donated a number of prizes to be raffled on the night.”

Pam was diagnosed with melanoma in August 2016 after becoming concerned over a mark on her left leg.

Since then she has been raising awareness of disease.

For details on Macmillan Cancer Support visit www.macmillan.org.uk