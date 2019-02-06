Twelve suspected burglars arrested in South Tyneside

Twelve suspected burglars have been arrested across South Tyneside as part of a police clampdown.

Northumbria Police have announced that the arrests came as part of Operation Silent Night which was run in the lead-up to and after Christmas.

Northumbria Police Sergeant Steve Prested.

As a result police have confirmed that a number of individuals believed to have committed house and commercial burglaries were targeted.

A 28-year-old man from South Shields was subsequently recalled to prison after he was charged following a burglary in Hebburn on January 3.

A 36-year-old man was jailed for six months after he was convicted of an attempted burglary at a community centre in Jarrow on December 4.

In November last year, a 48-year-old man was handed a 12-month community order following a burglary at a business premises on Wharton Street, South Shields.

Last month, a 39-year-old man received a 12-week sentence suspended for 11 months following a theft from a motor vehicle on Dacre Street, South Shields.

A number of other individuals remain under investigation in connection with burglary offences.

Sergeant Steve Prested, of Northumbria Police, said: “We were pleased with the outcome of Operation Silent Night which saw us target a number of suspected burglars and car thieves.

“However, while the operation may have come to an end, our commitment to tackling burglary and car crime has not – and we will continue to look to bring perpetrators to justice.

“A number of incidents reported to us over the last couple of months have involved opportunistic criminals going door to door searching for unlocked premises or vehicles that have items left on display.

“As a result, I would urge members of the public to keep your front doors locked and ensure any valuables – including car keys and laptops – are kept out of sight.

"By working together, we can make it more difficult for burglars and thieves to commit crime and find an easy win.”