Two arrested on suspicion of murder after man dies following assault

Two men are being questioned on suspicion of murder after a man died following an assault in Byker yesterday.

At about 1.40am on New Year’s Day, police received a report that a man had been found with serious injuries at Catherine House in Shields Row.

Emergency services attended and the 29-year-old man was taken to the Royal Victoria Infirmary with serious head injuries, but he died.

A murder investigation was launched and a post-mortem examination later confirmed that the injuries were consistent with an assault.

Inquiries have been ongoing since yesterday and police have now confirmed that two men - aged 38 and 32 - have been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Detective Inspector Dave English, the senior investigating officer on the case, is continuing to appeal for anyone with information about the man's death to come forward.

He said: "A team of detectives have been working hard to establish the circumstances around this death and two arrests were made in the hours following the discovery of a body.

"Those arrested remain in police custody at this moment in time and our investigations are ongoing to piece together exactly what has happened at this address in Byker.

"The victim in this case has a number of injuries consistent with a sustained attack and we know there will be people with important information who are yet to come forward and speak to police.

"We would urge anyone who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the area of Catherine House, throughout New Year's Eve and the early hours of New Year's Day, to get in touch.

"Officers are continuing with house-to-house enquiries in Byker and so there will be an increased police presence.

"If anyone has any concerns then we would encourage you to speak to those officers.

"Specialist officers will also be supporting the victim's family during an incredibly difficult time for them.

"No family deserves to start a New Year with the loss of a loved one, particularly in circumstances such as these."

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting FWIN 191 of 010118.

Alternatively, people can call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555111.